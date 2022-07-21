Innate Pharma: Sanofi To Progress IPH6401/SAR'514 Into Development; Triggers Milestone Payment

(RTTNews) - Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) said Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) has made the decision to progress IPH6401/SAR'514 into investigational new drug-enabling studies, triggering a 3 million euros milestone payment. IPH6401/SAR'514 is a BCMA-targeting NK cell engager using Sanofi's CROSSODILE multi-functional platform, which comprises the CODV format. It induces a dual targeting of the NK activating receptors, NKp46 and CD16, for an optimized NK cell activation, based on Innate's ANKETTM platform. NK cell engagers are an alternative for cancer treatment .

The milestone is part of the previously announced research collaboration with Sanofi. Sanofi will be responsible for all future development, manufacturing and commercialization of IPH6401/SAR'514.

