Innate : First Patient Dosed In IPH6101/SAR443579 Phase 1/2 Trial In Various Blood Cancers

(RTTNews) - Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) said that the first patient was dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05086315), evaluating IPH6101/SAR443579, the first NKp46/CD16-based NK cell engager, in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) or high risk-myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

The company noted that its partner Sanofi has advanced IPH6101/ SAR443579, a novel NKp46/CD16-based, CD123 targeted NK cell engager, to first-in-human clinical trial in relapsed/refractory AML, B-ALL or HR-MDS.

The start of the trial has triggered a milestone payment from Sanofi to Innate, which is part of a previously announced research collaboration with Sanofi.

As per the agreement, the companies collaborate on the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific ANKETs, using technology from Innate and Sanofi's proprietary bispecific antibody formats as well as tumor targets. The companies are currently working on the second research program under the agreement.

