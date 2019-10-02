INN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (Symbol: INN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.35, changing hands as low as $11.29 per share. Summit Hotel Properties Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.29 per share, with $13.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.