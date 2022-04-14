INmune (INMB) Begins Dosing in Mid-Stage Study With AD Candidate

INmune Bio’s INMB stock price rose 12.2% on Wednesday after management announced that it has dosed the first patient in a phase II study with XPro1595 (XPro), its investigational candidate for Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

This phase II study will evaluate XPro, its next-generation tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor candidate, to treat cognition and function in patients with mild AD and biomarkers of inflammation. The duration for the treatment of patients in this study is 6 months.

The initiation of the study is based on data from the phase I study, which evaluated XPro in AD patients. Data from the phase I study demonstrated improvement in multiple biomarkers in AD pathology, including a reduction in neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration as well as an improvement in biomarkers of neurorepair and neuron communication.

XPro is designed to target neuroinflammation. Per management, a reduction in neuroinflammation in the brain has shown to improve cognitive function in AD patients.

Patients who will complete the phase II study will also be invited to participate in an extension study, which will continue to monitor the biomarkers in inflammation as well as cognition for an additional period up to 12 months.

INMB also plans to start another phase II study in patients with mild cognitive impairment. Data from both these phase II studies is anticipated next year.

The FDA’s nod to Biogen’s BIIB Aduhelm in June 2021 has put the spotlight on AD since its controversial approval. Biogen’s Aduhelm had received an accelerated approval from the regulatory agency to treat patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD.

Despite being the first medicine to be approved for reducing the clinical decline in AD indication and targeting the underlying cause of the disease, Biogen’s Aduhelm has had a slower-than-expected launch.

Aduhelm’s FDA approval faced a lot of criticism regarding its mixed efficacy results. The FDA approved Aduhelm despite an FDA advisory committee voting against its approval last year due to mixed outcomes from the ENGAGE and EMERGE studies.

The drug was initially launched with a hefty price tag of $56,000 a year, which was widely condemned. These issues seemingly affected demand, patient access and reimbursement for Aduhelm.

For 2021, Biogen recorded revenues of only $3 million from Aduhelm sales, which were lower than expected.

