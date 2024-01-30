News & Insights

INmune Bio: FDA Removes Clinical Hold For Alzheimer's Disease Program

(RTTNews) - INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) said it received correspondence from the FDA confirming that the full clinical hold on the Alzheimer's disease clinical trial program has been lifted. The company said phase II trial is on track to enroll the last patient mid-2024. Top line data is expected approximately six months after the last patient is enrolled, the company noted.

RJ Tesi, CEO of INmune Bio, said: "Our primary goal is to complete the Phase II program in 2024 followed by an end-of-Phase II meeting with the FDA in early 2025 to confirm our planned global Phase III trial that will include sites in the U.S., Canada, U.K., E.U. and Pacific Rim."

