INmune Bio Receives $4.6 Mln In Total Rebates; To Advance CORDStrom And XPro1595

(RTTNews) - INmune Bio Inc. (INMB), a late-stage biotechnology company, announced on Friday the receipt of a research and development cash rebate from Australia on July 30, 2026, amounting to about $4.2 million.

The rebate was generated through established government programs designed to support qualifying research and development conducted in the UK and Australia. They reflect eligible expenditures related to the company's clinical-development, manufacturing and regulatory activities in those jurisdictions.

The latest rebate was in addition to the $0.4 million previously received in June 2026 as rebate from the UK. Following the necessary adjustments to the second quarter cash flows, the INmune highlighted the fact that total proceeds from the rebates exceeded the net cash utilized in the second quarter.

The company plans to use the total proceeds of $4.6 million in advancing regulatory filings for CORDStrom, an umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy for patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

Additional therapeutics in the pipeline include XPro1595, a dominant-negative tumor necrosis factor (DN-TNF) platform that selectively neutralizes soluble TNF (sTNF) to eliminate neuroinflammation. The treatment is currently on track to begin a Phase 2b/3 evaluation for early Alzheimer's disease.

INMB closed Friday at $1.75, down 1.13%.

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