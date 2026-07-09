INmune Bio Presents Positive Phase 2 Imaging Data For XPro In Early Alzheimer's Disease At AAIC 2026

(RTTNews) - INmune Bio Inc. (INMB), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on inflammation and immunology, announced new imaging data from its Phase 2 study of XPro in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. The results will be presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2026 in London.

Imaging Results

Advanced MRI analyses showed early treatment-related changes in white matter myelin integrity and cortical microstructure at Week 24, supporting biologic activity of selective soluble TNF inhibition.

White matter myelin integrity demonstrated a statistically significant treatment difference at Week 24 in the modified intent-to-treat population (p less than 0.01), with larger effects observed in patients selected using the company's biomarker enrichment strategy.

Concordant Findings

The presentation, titled "Concordant White Matter and Cortical Treatment Effects in a Phase 2 Study of XPro1595 in Early Alzheimer's Disease," highlights chi-separation analysis of white matter myelin, together with cortical disarray measurement (CDM), an advanced diffusion-MRI measure of gray matter microstructure. Because these independent measures changed in the same direction, their concordance supports the interpretation that the observed changes are treatment-related and reflect effects on brain microstructure.

Expert Commentary

"Microstructural integrity in gray and white matter represents an important set of biomarkers in Alzheimer's disease because these changes reflect early pathological processes that contribute to cognitive decline," stated Dr. CJ Barnum, Vice President of Neuroscience at INmune Bio.

CEO David Moss added, "XPro's effect on myelination remains one of the most robust and consistent findings across our preclinical and clinical work, giving us real confidence in the drug and in target engagement."

Trial Context

The AAIC poster presentation will include longitudinal analyses, subgroup data, and mechanistic context for both white matter myelin and cortical microstructure imaging endpoints. XPro1595, a dominant-negative TNF platform, is designed to selectively neutralize soluble TNF to reduce pathological neuroinflammation without compromising protective immune function.

Company Outlook

INmune Bio is advancing XPro1595 toward an integrated Phase 2b/3 seamless adaptive registrational program in neuroinflammation-enriched early Alzheimer's disease, backed by FDA Fast Track designation and regulatory alignment from an End-of-Phase 2 meeting.

INMB has traded between $1.09 and $3.24 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $1.72, down 1.15%. In pre-market trading, the stock is trading at $1.76, up 2.33%.

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