INmune Bio Presents MINDFuL Trial Data At AD/PD 2025

(RTTNews) - INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB), a clinical-stage immunology company, Tuesday announced that it is presenting findings from its MINDFuL Phase II trial at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD) 2025 in Vienna.

The trial focuses on early Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients with confirmed biomarkers of inflammation.

The study enrolled 208 patients, categorized as mild cognitive impairment (MCI, 44%) or mild AD (mAD, 56%), with an average age of 72. Participants met criteria for at least one inflammation biomarker and were randomized 2:1 to receive XPro™ or placebo for 23 weeks via weekly subcutaneous injections.

The trial's primary endpoint, cognitive improvement, is measured using the Early and Mild Alzheimer's Cognitive Composite (EMACC). Baseline EMACC scores correlated with standard AD assessments (MMSE, CDR-SB), reinforcing its validity.

Preliminary data showed 69.2% of participants carried the APOE e4 allele, and 64.4% had multiple enrichment biomarkers, evenly distributed across gender and disease severity. The study design and patient characteristics align with those in successful Phase III AD trials.

The poster presentation (#294) will take place April 4-5 at AD/PD 2025. Topline results from the MINDFuL trial are expected in June 2025.

Tuesday INMB closed at $7.59 or 2.82% lower adn is currently trading after hours at $7.25 or 4.48% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

