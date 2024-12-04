INmune Bio, OmniScience announce partnership to accelerate Alzheimer’s trial

OmniScience and INmune Bio (INMB) announced a partnership to revolutionize operations for INmune Bio’s global Phase 2 Alzheimer’s disease, or AD, clinical trial using OmniScience’s product, Vivo, a genAI-powered control tower designed specifically for centralizing and analyzing vast clinical data in real time. This solution represents an approach to clinical research, delivering immediate insights that enhance decision-making and transform traditional, time-consuming trial management. INmune Bio recently announced it completed randomization of patients for its blinded AD02 trial for patients with early AD and biomarkers of elevated neuroinflammation. The trial overenrolled with a total of 208 patients, 56% of whom were categorized as mild AD and 44% as mild cognitive impairment. INmune Bio plans to release top-line cognitive results in the second quarter of 2025.

