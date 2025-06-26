INmune Bio Inc. to Host Conference Call on Phase 2 MINDFuL Trial Results for Early Alzheimer's Disease

INmune Bio will host a conference call on June 30, 2025, to discuss Phase 2 MINDFuL trial results in early Alzheimer's Disease.

Quiver AI Summary

INmune Bio Inc. will hold a conference call on June 30, 2025, at 8:00 AM EDT to discuss top line data from its Phase 2 MINDFuL trial in early Alzheimer's Disease. Participants can join the call by dialing in or using a webcast link provided in the announcement, which emphasizes the need for a conference ID for entry. The MINDFuL trial investigates the effects of XPro™, a next-generation TNF inhibitor, in patients with biomarkers indicating elevated neuroinflammation. INmune Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treatments for diseases driven by chronic inflammation and cancer, employing a precision medicine approach. The company also highlights that its products and trials are still pending FDA approval, and future results are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The upcoming conference call scheduled for June 30, 2025, will present top line data from the Phase 2 MINDFuL trial, showcasing the company's ongoing advancements in clinical research for early Alzheimer's Disease.

The MINDFuL trial focuses on an innovative treatment approach using XPro™, which targets neuroinflammation, potentially leading to significant benefits for patients with neurological diseases.

As a clinical-stage biotechnology company, INmune Bio’s focus on developing treatments targeting the innate immune system highlights its commitment to addressing pressing health challenges, particularly in chronic inflammation and cancer.

The company’s identification and development of multiple product platforms underscore its strategic breadth in research and development, providing a solid foundation for future growth and potential market differentiation.

Potential Negatives

The company’s reliance on future clinical trial results introduces significant uncertainty regarding the potential success of its drug candidates, highlighting risks that may deter investors.

The press release emphasizes that the company’s products have not yet received FDA approval, which may raise concerns about their market potential and commercial viability.

There is a clear recognition of the need for substantial additional funding, indicating potential financial instability that could impact the company’s operations and growth prospects.

FAQ

When is the INmune Bio conference call scheduled?

The INmune Bio conference call is scheduled for June 30, 2025, at 8:00 AM EDT.

How can I join the MINDFuL results conference call?

You can join the call by dialing +1-800-267-6316 or via the webcast link provided in the invitation.

What is the MINDFuL trial about?

The MINDFuL trial focuses on evaluating treatments for early Alzheimer's Disease, specifically patients with neuroinflammation biomarkers.

What is XPro and its role in the trial?

XPro™ is a next-generation TNF inhibitor designed to reduce neuroinflammation and may benefit patients with neurological diseases.

Where can I find more information about INmune Bio?

For more information about INmune Bio and its clinical trials, visit their official website at www.inmunebio.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $INMB stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Company to host a conference call to discuss results at 8:00am EDT on June 30, 2025







Boca Raton, Florida, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage inflammation and immunology company, will host a conference call on Monday, June 30 beginning at 8:00am EDT to present top line data from the Phase 2 MINDFuL trial in early Alzheimer’s Disease.







MINDFuL Results Call Information:







To participate in this event, dial approximately at least 10 minutes before the beginning of the call or use the webcast link below. Please ask for the INmune Bio MINDFuL Conference Call when reaching the operator.





Date: June 30, 2025





Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time





Participant Dial-in: +1-800-267-6316 Participant Dial-in (international): +1-203-518-9783





Conference ID: INMUNE







**NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY









To join by webcast link please







click here







or copy and past the link below into your browser:









https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1725659&tp_key=5cf89734df















A transcript will follow approximately 24 hours from the scheduled call. A replay will also be available through July 30, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering pin no. 11159260.







About MINDFuL





(NCT05318976)







The MINDFuL trial is an international, blinded, randomized Phase 2 trial in patients with Early AD with biomarkers of elevated neuroinflammation. Early AD includes patients with MCI (mild cognitive impairment) and mild AD. Patients must have at least one of four biomarkers of inflammation – elevated CRP, HgbA1c, ESR or ApoE4 allele. Patients receive either XPro™ or placebo (2:1 ratio) for 6 months. The cognitive endpoints are EMACC and CDR. XPro™ is given as a once-a-week subcutaneous injection. For more information on the MINDFuL clinical trial please visit



www.clinicaltrials.gov



or



www.inmunebio.com









About





XPro™







XPro™ is a next-generation inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) that is currently in clinical trial and acts differently than currently available TNF inhibitors in that it neutralizes soluble TNF (sTNF), without affecting trans-membrane TNF (tmTNF) or TNF receptors. XPro™ could have potential substantial beneficial effects in patients with neurologic disease by decreasing neuroinflammation. For more information about the importance of targeting neuroinflammation in the brain to improve cognitive function and restore neuronal communication visit





this





section





of





the





INmune





Bio’s





website





.







About INmune Bio Inc.









INmune Bio Inc.



is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has three product platforms: the Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and a mechanistic driver of many diseases. DN-TNF product candidates are in clinical trials to determine if they can treat Mild Alzheimer’s disease, Mild Cognitive Impairment and treatment-resistant depression (XPro™). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune® developed to prime a patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer and is currently in trials in metastatic castration-resistance prostate cancer. The third program, CORDStrom



™



, is a proprietary pooled, allogeneic, human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal Stromal/Stem cell (hucMSCs) platform that recently completed a blinded randomized trial in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for diseases driven by chronic inflammation and cancer. To learn more, please visit



www.inmunebio.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. CORDstrom™, XPro1595 (XPro™), and INKmune®™ are still in clinical trials or preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.







Company Contact:









David Moss









Chief Financial Officer









(561) 710-0512











info@inmunebio.com















Daniel Carlson









Head of Investor Relations









(415) 509-4590











dcarlson@inmunebio.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.