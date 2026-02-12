INmune Bio Gains FDA Alignment On Phase 2b/3 Trial Design For Alzheimer's Drug XPro1595

(RTTNews) - INmune Bio, Inc. ( INMB) on Thursday said it has reached regulatory alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its proposed integrated Phase 2b/3 development program for XPro1595 in early Alzheimer's disease.

The company received official minutes from its End-of-Phase 2 (Type B) meeting confirming that the FDA raised no objections to the overall trial design, primary endpoint, or biomarker-driven patient selection strategy.

Under the proposed plan, the Phase 2b portion will enroll about 300 participants over nine months to validate efficacy and biomarker assumptions before expanding into the Phase 3 registration segment. The full program is expected to include roughly 1,000 participants, with the Phase 3 portion evaluating XPro1595 over 18 months.

The FDA raised no objection to using the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) as the sole primary endpoint for Phase 3. CDR-SB is the primary endpoint used in recently approved Alzheimer's therapies.

The agency also supported the company's biomarker-driven enrichment strategy, which targets patients with inflammatory profiles linked to soluble TNF signaling, the biological target of XPro1595.

At the FDA's recommendation, the trial will include an exploratory cohort representing about 20% of enrollment consisting of non-enriched early Alzheimer's patients to assess broader treatment effects.

INmune Bio said it is incorporating the FDA's feedback into the final Phase 2b/3 protocol and plans to submit it to the agency for review.

The stock was up more than 4% in pre-market trading, after closing at $1.57 on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.