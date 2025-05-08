INMUNE BIO Earnings Results: $INMB Reports Quarterly Earnings

INMUNE BIO ($INMB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.43 per share, beating estimates of -$0.48 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $50,000, beating estimates of $0 by $50,000.
INMUNE BIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of INMUNE BIO stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 93,092 shares (+215.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,739
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 88,823 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $414,803
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 78,600 shares (+73.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,062
- CORTON CAPITAL INC. removed 76,143 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,587
- MORGAN STANLEY added 62,982 shares (+68.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $294,125
- DAUNTLESS INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 61,142 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $477,519
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC removed 60,978 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,767
