INmune Bio, CGT Catapult Partner To Scale CORDStrom Manufacturing For Commercial Launch

(RTTNews) - INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB), Monday announced a strategic partnership with the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult or CGT Catapult to scale up manufacturing of CORDStrom, a novel cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa or RDEB, as the company advances toward commercial readiness.

INmune Bio said the collaboration leverages CGT Catapult's expertise and the infrastructure of its Stevenage Manufacturing Innovation Centre, with the goal of establishing large-scale, commercial-ready production capabilities.

This move builds on INmune Bio's existing manufacturing base at the Royal Free Hospital in London and supports the company's efforts to bring first-in-class, innate immune-based therapies to market.

"With this collaboration, we're taking a major step in transforming from a clinical-stage innovator to a commercial-stage company," said Professor Mark Lowdell, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of INmune Bio.

"The unmatched scale of this UK-based facility provides us with an exceptional platform to accelerate our corporate growth and deliver UK-invented therapies to global markets."

The partnership initially focuses on CORDStrom™, which in a recent Phase 2 randomized trial showed reductions in pain and itch in RDEB patients, along with potential improvement in skin integrity and disease activity. INmune Bio estimates that approximately 4,000 children across the US, UK, and EU could benefit from the therapy.

The company plans to support clinical trial supply and prepare for Biologics License Application or BLA and Marketing Authorization Application or MAA submissions.

Following CORDStrom, INmune Bio intends to transition production of INKmune, its NK-priming cell therapy for solid tumors, to the same facility.

This includes support for ongoing and future clinical trials, such as the Phase 2 study in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

INmune Bio noted that the partnership with CGT Catapult ensures efficient, scalable manufacturing while maintaining operational control, and supports its long-term vision of delivering innate immune therapies for serious diseases.

