News & Insights

Stocks

INmune Bio announces publication of XPro1595 data in Cell Reports

October 24, 2024 — 03:10 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

INmune Bio (INMB) announced the publication of a seminal paper in the journal Cell Reports that demonstrates XPro1595 promotes remyelination in an animal model of demyelinating disease. The study was performed under the direction of Leslie Probert, head of immunology at the Hellenic Pasteur Institute in Athens Greece, and is the culmination of several years of work supported by EU research grants. Myelin is necessary for fast and efficient communication between neurons. Loss of myelin compromises neuron function and communication and is a step in the neurodegenerative process of many CNS diseases, including Alzheimer’s Disease.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on INMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.