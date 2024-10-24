INmune Bio announces publication of XPro1595 data in Cell Reports

INmune Bio (INMB) announced the publication of a seminal paper in the journal Cell Reports that demonstrates XPro1595 promotes remyelination in an animal model of demyelinating disease. The study was performed under the direction of Leslie Probert, head of immunology at the Hellenic Pasteur Institute in Athens Greece, and is the culmination of several years of work supported by EU research grants. Myelin is necessary for fast and efficient communication between neurons. Loss of myelin compromises neuron function and communication and is a step in the neurodegenerative process of many CNS diseases, including Alzheimer’s Disease.

