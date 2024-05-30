Inmosupa Socimi Announces 2023 Dividend Payout

Inmosupa Socimi SA (FR:MLISP) has released an update.

Inmosupa Socimi SA has announced the distribution of a dividend for the fiscal year 2023, with a payment date set for June 6, 2024, and a gross amount of €0.046165339 per share before taxes. The designated payment entity for the dividend is BNP Paribas Securities Services.

