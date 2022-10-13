Markets
INMD

InMode Sees Q3 Results Above Market, Lifts FY22 View; Stock Up In Pre Market

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), a provider of innovative medical technologies, Thursday said it expects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.64 to $0.65 and revenues in the range of $120.5 million to $120.9 million.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.53 per share on revenues of $105.94 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted gross margin for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 84% to 85%.

The company expects to release its third-quarter financial results on October 27.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects revenue to be in the range of $445 million to $450 million, higher than previous estimate of $425 million to $435 million. Analysts expect full-year revenues of $433.09 million.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, InMode shares were gaining around 10 percent to trade at $33.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INMD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular