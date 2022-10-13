InMode Sees Q3 Results Above Market, Lifts FY22 View; Stock Up In Pre Market

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), a provider of innovative medical technologies, Thursday said it expects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.64 to $0.65 and revenues in the range of $120.5 million to $120.9 million.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.53 per share on revenues of $105.94 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted gross margin for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 84% to 85%.

The company expects to release its third-quarter financial results on October 27.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects revenue to be in the range of $445 million to $450 million, higher than previous estimate of $425 million to $435 million. Analysts expect full-year revenues of $433.09 million.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, InMode shares were gaining around 10 percent to trade at $33.40.

