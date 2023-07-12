News & Insights

Markets
INMD

InMode Sees Q2 Results Above View; Ups Annual Revenue Guidance Better Than Estimates

July 12, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), an Israeli medical technology company, on Wednesday announced preliminary second-quarter results that came in above the Street estimates. The company also increased revenue outlook for the full year, better than the consensus view.

It expects second-quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.71 per share.

6 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Consensus estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue for the quarter is expected in the range of $135.7 million to $135.9 million. The Street estimate for revenue stands at $130.28 million.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company increased its revenue guidance to $530 million to $540 million from $525 million -$530 million provided earlier.

Analysts on average expect revenue of $529 million for the full year.

InMode expects to announce results for the second quarter on July 27.

In pre-market activity, shares of InMode are trading at $41.80 up 2.60% or $1.06 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INMD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.