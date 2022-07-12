InMode Sees Q2 Adj. EPS Well Above Estimates; Boosts FY22 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - While announcing preliminary results for the second quarter on Tuesday, medical technologies firm InMode Ltd. (INMD) now expects adjusted earnings for the second quarter in the range of $0.57 to $0.58 per share on revenues between $113.0 million and $113.3 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share on revenues of $103.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects revenues in a range of $425 million to $435 million, up from the prior forecast range between $415 million and $425 million. The Street is currently looking for revenues of $422.52 million.

