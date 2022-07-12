Markets
INMD

InMode Sees Q2 Adj. EPS Well Above Estimates; Boosts FY22 Revenue Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While announcing preliminary results for the second quarter on Tuesday, medical technologies firm InMode Ltd. (INMD) now expects adjusted earnings for the second quarter in the range of $0.57 to $0.58 per share on revenues between $113.0 million and $113.3 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share on revenues of $103.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects revenues in a range of $425 million to $435 million, up from the prior forecast range between $415 million and $425 million. The Street is currently looking for revenues of $422.52 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INMD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular