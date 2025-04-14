Markets
InMode Reiterates FY25 Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts

April 14, 2025 — 07:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - InMode (INMD) said, based on preliminary results, management expects: revenue for the first quarter to be in the range of $77.2 million to $77.5 million, and non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 78% to 79%. The company projects full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $395 million to $405 million.

InMode expects to release its financial results for the first quarter 2025 before the Nasdaq market opens on April 28, 2025. Also, InMode will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter financial results on April 28, 2025.

