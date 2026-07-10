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InMode Receives Unsolicited Bid From Steel Partners

July 10, 2026 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), a provider of innovative medical technologies, Friday announced that it has received an unsolicited bid of acquisition from Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on July 9.

The company formed a special committee comprises primarily of independent directors of the board who will look into the bid along with its legal and financial advisors.

In pre-market activity, INMD shares were trading at $15.25, up 1.60% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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