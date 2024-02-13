InMode Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY24 Adj. EPS Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Medical technology firm InMode Ltd. (INMD) reported Tuesday that net income for the fourth quarter increased to $55.17 million or $0.64 per share from $37.71 million or $0.44 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.71 per share, compared to $0.78 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $126.78 million from $133.57 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.67 per share on revenues of $125.04 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.53 to $2.57 per share on revenues between $495 million and $505 million.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.45 per share on revenues of $499.28 million for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.