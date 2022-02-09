InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shareholders have earned a 46% return over the last year

Some InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 43% over the last three months. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 46% in that time.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

InMode was able to grow EPS by 125% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 46% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on InMode, despite the growth. Interesting.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:INMD Earnings Per Share Growth February 9th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of InMode's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that InMode shareholders have gained 46% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 43% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand InMode better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for InMode you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

