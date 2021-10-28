InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for InMode, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = US$149m ÷ (US$448m - US$54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, InMode has an ROCE of 38%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.8% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for InMode compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering InMode here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

InMode deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past four years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 38% and the business has deployed 1,708% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last four years, the reduction in current liabilities to 12% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that InMode has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 347% return they've received over the last year. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with InMode and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

