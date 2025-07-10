InMode Lowers FY25 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - InMode (INMD) said, based on preliminary results, management expects: revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of $95.4 million to $95.5 million; and non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter to be in the range of 79% to 80%. The company expects full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $365 million to $375 million, compared to prior guidance of $395 million to $405 million.

InMode said management has decided to revise its full year guidance due to continued market weakness and persistent uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economic outlook. The company expects to release financial results for the second quarter on July 30, 2025.

Shares of InMode are down 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

