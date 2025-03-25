Is InMode (INMD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is InMode (INMD). INMD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.48 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.60. INMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.91 and as low as 7.06, with a median of 8.60, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for INMD is its P/B ratio of 1.84. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. INMD's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.22. Within the past 52 weeks, INMD's P/B has been as high as 2.30 and as low as 1.57, with a median of 1.90.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that InMode is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, INMD sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

