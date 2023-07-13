InMode (INMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, InMode (INMD) closed at $45.19, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of cosmetic surgery devices had gained 24.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from InMode as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect InMode to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.56%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for InMode should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. InMode currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note InMode's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.25.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

