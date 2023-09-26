InMode (INMD) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

InMode (INMD) closed the most recent trading day at $32.24, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of cosmetic surgery devices had lost 14.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from InMode as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, InMode is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $140.1 million, up 15.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $541.1 million, which would represent changes of +12.4% and +19.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for InMode. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. InMode is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, InMode currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.24, so we one might conclude that InMode is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INMD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

