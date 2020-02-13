InMode (INMD) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

InMode (INMD) closed at $44.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of cosmetic surgery devices had gained 4.27% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INMD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2020.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INMD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, INMD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.86, which means INMD is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

