InMode (INMD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

InMode (INMD) closed at $22.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices's stock has dropped by 1.94% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of InMode in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.62, reflecting a 20.51% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $125.5 million, down 6.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.48 per share and a revenue of $490.8 million, demonstrating changes of +2.48% and +8.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for InMode. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.95% lower within the past month. As of now, InMode holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that InMode has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.94.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.