InMode (INMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, InMode (INMD) closed at $31.15, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INMD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 120% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.76 million, down 54.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $139.45 million. These totals would mark changes of -50.31% and -10.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INMD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 48.28% lower within the past month. INMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note INMD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.17.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

