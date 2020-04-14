InMode (INMD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, InMode (INMD) closed at $24.94, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of cosmetic surgery devices had gained 54.42% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

INMD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020.

INMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $115.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -55.21% and -25.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INMD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60.75% lower within the past month. INMD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note INMD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.65.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

