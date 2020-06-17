InMode (INMD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

InMode (INMD) closed at $31.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

INMD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 120% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.76 million, down 54.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $139.45 million, which would represent changes of -50.31% and -10.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INMD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 48.28% lower within the past month. INMD is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, INMD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.53.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

