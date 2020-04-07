InMode (INMD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

InMode (INMD) closed at $21.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of cosmetic surgery devices had lost 19.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 8.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INMD as it approaches its next earnings release.

INMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $194.79 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.11% and +24.58%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INMD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. INMD is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, INMD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.63.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.