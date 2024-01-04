InMode (INMD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, InMode (INMD) reached $21.01, with a +0.05% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.34% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices's stock has dropped by 1.22% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of InMode in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 20.51% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $125.5 million, showing a 6.04% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for InMode. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.94% decrease. As of now, InMode holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, InMode currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.1 for its industry.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InMode Ltd. (INMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.