inmd

InMode Gets FDA Clearance For Morpheus8, First FRF Microneedling Tech For Soft Tissue Contraction

July 17, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD) announced an additional FDA 510(k) clearance for its Morpheus8 technology, making it the first and only fractional radiofrequency (FRF) microneedling technology cleared for soft tissue contraction.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the use of the Morpheus8 Applicators for the delivery of fractional radiofrequency use in dermatologic skin procedures where coagulation/contraction of soft tissue or hemostasis is needed.

