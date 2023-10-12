News & Insights

Markets
INMD

InMode Expects Q3 Earnings Below View, Cuts 2023 Revenue Outlook; Stock Slips Over 12% In Pre-market

October 12, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), an Israeli maker of minimally invasive aesthetic medical and related products, said on Thursday that it expects a decline in adjusted earnings per share for the third-quarter of 2023, amidst persisting adverse macro-economic conditions.

Following the news, INMD was trading down by 12.47 percent at $24.50 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

For the three-month period to September 30, excluding items, the company expects to register income per share of $0.59 to $0.60.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to record earnings per share of $0.66. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third-quarter of 2022, InMode had posted adjusted income per share of $0.66.

Revenue for the third quarter is projected to be in the range of $122.8 million to $123 million, below the analysts' estimate of $136.94 million.

For the third-quarter of 2022, the healthcare firm had reported revenue of $121.232 million.

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the company expects to post revenue of $500 million to $510 million against its previous projection of $530 million to $540 million.

Analysts, on average, forecast the company to report revenue of $538.03 million, for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.