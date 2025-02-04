INMODE Earnings Results: $INMD Reports Quarterly Earnings

INMODE ($INMD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, missing estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $97,850,000, missing estimates of $108,681,510 by $-10,831,510.
INMODE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of INMODE stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 2,000,000 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,900,000
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. removed 760,000 shares (-64.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,882,000
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 674,650 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,435,317
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 561,966 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,525,323
- DDD PARTNERS, LLC removed 522,863 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,731,812
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 470,917 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,982,043
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 412,004 shares (+35.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,983,467
