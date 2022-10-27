Markets
InMode Climbs 6% On Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported an increase in third-quarter earnings.

The quarterly earnings were $56.65 million or $0.66 per share compared to $47.91 million or $0.55 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter was $121.23 million, up from $94.18 million in the previous month.

Looking ahead to the full year 2022, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.28-$2.30. Revenue for the full year is expected in a range of $445 to $50 million.

Currently, shares are at $36.23, up 5.26 percent from the previous close of $34.42 on a volume of 1,620,177.

