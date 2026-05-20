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InMode Appoints Moshik Itzkovich As CFO, Shlomo Nass As Chairman

May 20, 2026 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), a medtech company, Wednesday announced the appointment of Moshik Itzkovich as Chief Financial Officer and Shlomo Nass as Chairman of the company, effective immediately.

Itzkovich takes over from Yair Malca, who stepped down earlier this month.

Most recently, Moshik was the Senior Vice President of Finance of InMode and has held senior finance roles at the company previously.

Nass succeeds Michael Anghel, who retired earlier this month, in leading the board as its chairman.

In pre-market activity, INMD shares were trading at $13.98, up 0.07% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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