Inmocemento SA Announces Major Cement Deal

Inmocemento SA has announced a significant deal where its subsidiary, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, will sell its 45% stake in Giant Cement Holding to Heidelberg Materials North America for approximately $600 million. This transaction is expected to bring an inflow of about $200 million and a capital gain of $145 million for CPV. The deal is anticipated to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025.
