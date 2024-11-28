Inmocemento SA Announces Major Cement Deal

INMOCEMENTO SA (ES:IMC) has released an update.

Inmocemento SA has announced a significant deal where its subsidiary, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, will sell its 45% stake in Giant Cement Holding to Heidelberg Materials North America for approximately $600 million. This transaction is expected to bring an inflow of about $200 million and a capital gain of $145 million for CPV. The deal is anticipated to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025.

