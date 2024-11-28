News & Insights

Stocks

Inmocemento SA Announces Major Cement Deal

November 28, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

INMOCEMENTO SA (ES:IMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Inmocemento SA has announced a significant deal where its subsidiary, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, will sell its 45% stake in Giant Cement Holding to Heidelberg Materials North America for approximately $600 million. This transaction is expected to bring an inflow of about $200 million and a capital gain of $145 million for CPV. The deal is anticipated to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025.

For further insights into ES:IMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.