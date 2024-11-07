Inmocemento to Debut on Spanish Stock Exchanges

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (ES:FCC) has released an update.

Inmocemento, S.A. is set to begin trading on the Spanish Stock Exchanges following a significant spin-off from Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, transferring substantial shareholdings to Inmocemento. Shareholders of FCC will receive shares in Inmocemento, with the initial trading price set at 4.25 euros per share. This move is part of a broader restructuring effort to streamline operations and enhance market presence.

