Inmobiliaria Vesta price target lowered to $35 from $38 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) to $35 from $38 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the investor day. The company made “credible, yet ambitious plans” for the next five years, but Trump’s threats on tariffs “add a layer of uncertainty on long-term demand,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

