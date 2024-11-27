Inmobiliaria Vesta price target lowered to $35 from $38 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) to $35 from $38 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the investor day. The company made “credible, yet ambitious plans” for the next five years, but Trump’s threats on tariffs “add a layer of uncertainty on long-term demand,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VTMX:
- Inmobiliaria Vesta price target lowered to $38 from $43.10 at BofA
- Inmobiliaria Vesta downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.