Inmobiliaria del Sur Updates on Share Buyback Activity

November 14, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur has reported on its ongoing share buyback program, with notable activity between November 5 and November 13, 2024, managed by Alantra Equities. The company engaged in several transactions at the Madrid Stock Exchange, demonstrating a strategic approach to managing its stock value.

