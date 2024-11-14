Inmobiliaria del Sur Updates on Share Buyback Activity

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur has reported on its ongoing share buyback program, with notable activity between November 5 and November 13, 2024, managed by Alantra Equities. The company engaged in several transactions at the Madrid Stock Exchange, demonstrating a strategic approach to managing its stock value.

