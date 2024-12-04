Inmobiliaria del Sur Conducts Strategic Share Buyback

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur, S.A. recently executed a series of share buyback operations as part of its ongoing program, acquiring shares between November 25 and December 3, 2024, at prices ranging from €8.45 to €8.70. Managed by Alantra Equities, these transactions are part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively.

