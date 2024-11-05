Inmobiliaria del Sur Completes Share Buyback Transactions

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur has announced the completion of several share buyback operations between October 25 and November 4, 2024, as part of its ongoing Buyback Program. Managed by Alantra Equities, the transactions involved the purchase of shares at an average price of approximately €8.67 per share, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

