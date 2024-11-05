News & Insights

Stocks

Inmobiliaria del Sur Completes Share Buyback Transactions

November 05, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur has announced the completion of several share buyback operations between October 25 and November 4, 2024, as part of its ongoing Buyback Program. Managed by Alantra Equities, the transactions involved the purchase of shares at an average price of approximately €8.67 per share, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into ES:ISUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.