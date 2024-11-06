Inmobiliaria del Sur Announces New Real Estate Joint Venture

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.
Inmobiliaria del Sur (INSUR) has announced the formation of a joint venture with Hercalianz Investing Group and other partners to develop a residential real estate project. Hercalianz has taken a 12.50% stake in the new company, with a commitment of €2,072,500, while INSUR holds 50%. The venture aims to acquire land for real estate development, with all partners participating under equal market terms.
For further insights into ES:ISUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- The Impact of Trump on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lands Big Jet Order From Israel
- UFC Might Be Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Next Big Draw
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.