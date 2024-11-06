News & Insights

Inmobiliaria del Sur Announces New Real Estate Joint Venture

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur (INSUR) has announced the formation of a joint venture with Hercalianz Investing Group and other partners to develop a residential real estate project. Hercalianz has taken a 12.50% stake in the new company, with a commitment of €2,072,500, while INSUR holds 50%. The venture aims to acquire land for real estate development, with all partners participating under equal market terms.

