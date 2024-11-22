Inmobiliaria Colonial Shares Set for Institutional Sale

Inmobiliaria Colonial (ES:COL) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria Colonial is set to see a potential sale of up to 31.5 million of its ordinary shares, approximately 5% of the company’s existing shares, as Park S.à r.l. and Sierra Nevada (Bermuda) LP explore a transaction with institutional investors. Deutsche Bank will coordinate the operation, which will not provide any proceeds to the company itself. The placement process begins immediately, with flexibility for the sellers to adjust the number of shares sold.

