Inmobiliaria Colonial Plans Share Sale via Deutsche Bank

November 21, 2024 — 12:33 pm EST

Inmobiliaria Colonial (ES:COL) has released an update.

Park S.à r.l. and Sierra Nevada LP, under Aguila LTD., are exploring the sale of up to 31.6 million shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial through Deutsche Bank to institutional investors, representing about 5% of the company’s shares. This strategic move, executed via an accelerated bookbuilt offering, will not provide any proceeds to the company itself. The placement process is set to begin immediately, with Deutsche Bank as the sole global coordinator.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

