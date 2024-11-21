Inmobiliaria Colonial Plans Leadership Shift Amid Merger

Inmobiliaria Colonial (ES:COL) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria Colonial has announced a leadership change in its subsidiary, Société Foncière Lyonnaise (SFL), as part of a potential merger. With current COO Aude Grant stepping up as CEO, she will spearhead the merger preparations and manage the group’s French operations. This strategic move aims to enhance the alignment and growth of the Colonial Group.

