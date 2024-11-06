News & Insights

Stocks

Inmobiliaria Colonial Eyes Merger with SFL

November 06, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inmobiliaria Colonial (ES:COL) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria Colonial is considering a merger with its subsidiary Société Foncière Lyonnaise to streamline its operations and enhance alignment between the two. The merger would involve SFL shareholders receiving new Colonial shares, with the process expected to begin by early 2025. This move aims to capitalize on their shared focus on long-term urban development in major European cities.

For further insights into ES:COL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.