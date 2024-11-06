Inmobiliaria Colonial Eyes Merger with SFL

Inmobiliaria Colonial (ES:COL) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria Colonial is considering a merger with its subsidiary Société Foncière Lyonnaise to streamline its operations and enhance alignment between the two. The merger would involve SFL shareholders receiving new Colonial shares, with the process expected to begin by early 2025. This move aims to capitalize on their shared focus on long-term urban development in major European cities.

